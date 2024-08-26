Govt to protect rights of every citizen: Chief adviser

During the meeting, Dr. Yunus stated that he wants to build a Bangladesh where everyone can practise their faith without any fear and where no temple needs to be guarded.

“Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen. Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen,” he told the Hindu leaders at the State Guest Jamuna in the capital.

“There can’t be any divisions among people in our country. We are equal citizens. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country,” Prof Yunus reiterated.