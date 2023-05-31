First-class air travel at govt expenses suspended

The government has suspended first class air travel at government expenses in a bid to maintain austerity to tackle the economic crisis.

The prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday signed a proposal concerning the issue, said the prime minister's press wing, adding the facility will remain halted until the further notice is issued.

Earlier, the government took many decisions in an attempt to reduce its costs.

Limiting foreign trips at government expenses is one of them. On 9 November, the finance division banned all types of foreign trips for government officials.