Dhaka and Delhi emphasize working together to tackle challenges

Bangladesh and India have recognised the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed about the necessity to work together to address those.

The two neighbouring countries recognised this when Bangladesh foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

Two sides discussed on various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests, a foreign ministry press release has said.

Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain emphasized the importance of initiating the discussion for renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty. He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of SAARC Standing Committee and requested consideration of the Government of India in this regard.

Recalling their last meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024, both noted that since then the two countries have participated at various bilateral engagements- Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India at the level of foreign secretaries was conducted in Dhaka on 9 December 2024.