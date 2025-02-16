Touhid-Jaishankar meeting in Muscat
Dhaka and Delhi emphasize working together to tackle challenges
Bangladesh and India have recognised the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed about the necessity to work together to address those.
The two neighbouring countries recognised this when Bangladesh foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.
Two sides discussed on various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests, a foreign ministry press release has said.
Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain emphasized the importance of initiating the discussion for renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty. He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of SAARC Standing Committee and requested consideration of the Government of India in this regard.
Recalling their last meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024, both noted that since then the two countries have participated at various bilateral engagements- Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India at the level of foreign secretaries was conducted in Dhaka on 9 December 2024.
Energy adviser of Bangladesh participated at the India Energy Week events in New Delhi on 10-11 February 2025, among others.
Both sides also noted that meeting at the level of Directors General of Border Guarding Forces of the two countries are scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 18-20 February 2025. They hoped that various border related issues would be discussed and resolved during the meeting.
Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain is attending the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) being organized in Muscat, Oman on 16-17 February 2025 by the government of the Sultanate of Oman in association with the Indian government and India Foundation.
The theme of the 8th IOC is "Voyage of New Horizons of Maritime Partnership”.
The foreign adviser spoke at one of the plenary sessions on the topic of ‘Strengthening Maritime Supply Chains’.
He explained the multifaceted challenges that endanger the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of maritime supply chains and holistic approach and collaboration required for strengthening maritime supply chains by overcoming disruptions and enhancing resilience.
Among others, he also called upon for easing visas and other administrative processes for the seafarers, ensuring facilities for them, as their roles are crucial in maintaining the maritime supply chain.
Ministerial delegations from more than thirty countries and several regional organizations including SAARC, BIMSTEC and IORA attended the meeting.
On the sidelines of the 8th IOC, the foreign adviser also had meetings with the foreign minister of Brunei, vice minister of foreign affairs of Viet Nam and deputy minister of foreign affairs of Tanzania and discussed various issues of mutual interests.
The foreign affairs adviser is also scheduled to meet the minister of foreign affairs of Oman on 17 February 2025.