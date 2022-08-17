CID gets new head in Mohammad Ali Mia

According to the notifications, Additional IGP (Tourist Police) Mohammad Ali Mia has been given a new posting as the Additional IGP of the CID, a specialised organisation of Bangladesh police.

Another notification said, Additional DIG of the CID Md Imam Hossain has been given new posting as DIG (Current Charge) of the same department, while Commandant of Range Reserve Force, Chattogram Shyamal Kumar Nath has been posted as DIG (Current Charge) of the CID, and Commandant of In-service Training Centre of Mymensingh has been given new posting as Superintendent of Police (TR) at Police headquarters.

Both orders will be effective immediately in the public interest, the notification signed by deputy secretary Dhononjoy Kumar Das said.