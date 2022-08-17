Bangladesh

CID gets new head in Mohammad Ali Mia

Prothom Alo English Desk
The home ministry has brought some changes to the organogram of police, reshuffling the leadership in some key posts. Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Tourist Police has been made the chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

In another notification, the ministry also gave new postings of three BCS (police) cadre' officers on the same day. Police Section-1 of Public Security Division under the home ministry has already issued separate notifications in this regard.

According to the notifications, Additional IGP (Tourist Police) Mohammad Ali Mia has been given a new posting as the Additional IGP of the CID, a specialised organisation of Bangladesh police.

Another notification said, Additional DIG of the CID Md Imam Hossain has been given new posting as DIG (Current Charge) of the same department, while Commandant of Range Reserve Force, Chattogram Shyamal Kumar Nath has been posted as DIG (Current Charge) of the CID, and Commandant of In-service Training Centre of Mymensingh has been given new posting as Superintendent of Police (TR) at Police headquarters.

Both orders will be effective immediately in the public interest, the notification signed by deputy secretary Dhononjoy Kumar Das said.

