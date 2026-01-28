Indian parliament to hold obituary reference to Khaleda Zia

Both Houses of Indian Parliament are scheduled to hold an obituary reference to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27.

Khaleda Zia had passed away on the morning of 30 December, 2025, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

Following the commencement of the session with the President addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses, according to the List of Business in Rajya Sabha, the House will hold obituary references to the passing away of former MPs L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi