Rampant labour abuses against Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia: HRW

United Nations human rights experts have highlighted “widespread and systematic” exploitation, deception, and deepening debt bondage of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, reports Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a news release published on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Over 800,000 Bangladeshis have Malaysian work permits, making them the largest group of documented foreign workers in the country. According to information received by the UN, thousands of workers are stranded in Bangladesh or face exploitation in Malaysia after some paid recruitment fees five times higher than the official rate.