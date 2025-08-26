Bangladeshis make up the largest group of foreign workers in Malaysia
Bangladeshis make up the largest group of foreign workers in Malaysia. They account for 37 per cent of the country's total foreign workforce.
As of the end of June this year, the number of Bangladeshis with work permits in Malaysia stood at 803,332.
These figures were reported today, Tuesday by Malaysian media outlet The Star, citing information from the home ministry of Malaysia.
According to the report, the ministry provided this data in response to a parliamentary question from MP Hassan Karim.
The ministry also noted that following the reopening of the labour market after the COVID-19 pandemic, 49,353 Bangladeshi workers entered Malaysia in 2022.
According to the report, in 2023, an additional 397,548 Bangladeshi workers migrated to Malaysia.
Furthermore, the Malaysian home ministry stated that 20,331 Bangladeshi workers were repatriated by their employers in 2022, and another 23,065 in 2023.
As per data from the ministry, the number of Bangladeshis holding valid work permits in Malaysia is 803,332 as of June 2025, accounting for 37 per cent of the country’s total foreign workforce.
This makes Bangladesh the top source country for low-skilled foreign labourers in Malaysia.
Regarding undocumented migration, it was reported that 790 Bangladeshis have been detained for overstaying their visas or continuing to live and work in the country after their permits expired.
Malaysian Member of Parliament Hassan Karim has formally requested the home ministry to provide specific data on: how many Bangladeshi workers entered Malaysia in 2022 and 2023, the number of legal and undocumented workers, and how many were repatriated to Bangladesh.