Trump condemns “attacks on minorities” in Bangladesh

Republican Donald Trump, who is running again for the White House, has strongly condemned the “barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh.”

“It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!” wrote the 78-year-old former US president.