Teesta Master Plan to be approved by ECNEC soon, like the Padma Barrage Project: Water Resources Minister

Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has said that the Teesta Master Plan will soon be approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), just as the Padma Barrage project was approved.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon at an exchange-of-views meeting in Goddimari of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat.

The meeting, held at the guesthouse auditorium of the Teesta Barrage under the Bangladesh Water Development Board, was attended by public representatives, journalists, government officials and members of the administration.