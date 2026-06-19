Teesta Master Plan to be approved by ECNEC soon, like the Padma Barrage Project: Water Resources Minister
Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has said that the Teesta Master Plan will soon be approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), just as the Padma Barrage project was approved.
He made the remarks on Friday afternoon at an exchange-of-views meeting in Goddimari of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat.
The meeting, held at the guesthouse auditorium of the Teesta Barrage under the Bangladesh Water Development Board, was attended by public representatives, journalists, government officials and members of the administration.
Speaking at the event, the minister said, “The importance of the Teesta Master Plan extends beyond this region; it is of great significance to the entire country. That is why Prime Minister Tarique Rahman made a commitment before the nation while addressing the ‘Jago Bahe’ (Save the Teesta River) movement ahead of the election. Insha’Allah, our visit here today is part of fulfilling that commitment.”
At the meeting, Lalmonirhat-3 lawmaker and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu said, “For a long time, we have been carrying out a social movement under the banner of ‘Jago Bahe Teesta Bachai’ to implement the Teesta Master Plan. Now some people have started movements over the Teesta Master Plan. We did not see them when we were campaigning to protect the Teesta River. Now that there is a possibility of ECNEC approval, they want to take credit for it. Where were they when we were protesting on the Teesta chars? In any case, that is their concern.”
Dulu also said that implementing the Teesta Master Plan would require approximately Tk 120-130 billion (12,000-13,000). In his view, there is no need to depend on foreign funding for the project.
“We can implement it using our own government funds,” he said.
Others who addressed the meeting included State Minister for Water Resources Farhad Hossain Azad, Lalmonirhat-1 (Hatibandha-Patgram) MP Hasan Rajib Pradhan, and Lalmonirhat-2 (Aditmari-Kaliganj) MP Rokon Uddin Babul.
Among those present were Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner M Rashedul Haque Pradhan, Nilphamari Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nayiruzzaman, Lalmonirhat Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman, and senior officials of the Bangladesh Water Development Board.