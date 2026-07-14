What emerged during Haridas Chandra’s remand hearing
Police have shown Haridas Chandra, who was arrested in Palashbari, Gaibandha, as an accused in a case filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act over alleged currency smuggling and money laundering. A Dhaka court has granted police four days’ remand to interrogate him.
Haridas Chandra, who came into the spotlight for initiating the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in Palashbari, was arrested from his hometown on Sunday night by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was later shown arrested in a money laundering case filed by the CID with Uttara West police station in Dhaka.
On Monday afternoon, the investigating officer in the case, DB Inspector KM Rakibul Huda, produced Haridas Chandra before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka and sought a seven-day remand for questioning.
Haridas Chandra was brought to the court around 4:00 pm in a white vehicle belonging to the Detective Branch (DB). He was taken from the holding cell to the courtroom under tight police security.
At the time, he was handcuffed and was wearing a red T-shirt, a lungi, a bulletproof vest and a helmet. After he was placed in the dock at 4:24 pm, police removed his handcuffs and helmet.
According to the police remand petition, preliminary investigations found evidence supporting allegations that Haridas Chandra had smuggled domestic and foreign currency through the hundi system.
Investigators also found records of large financial transactions in several bank accounts and mobile financial service (MFS) accounts registered in his name.
Police said he needs to be questioned to determine the source of the funds, identify those who deposited the money, and trace others allegedly involved.
Lawyers representing Haridas Chandra opposed the remand request and sought his bail. During the hearing, defence lawyer Shyamal Kumar Roy told the court that the case was part of a plan to create communal tension and obstruct religious activities. He argued that no evidence had been presented linking his client to money laundering.
The only offence my client has committed is building a beautiful temple,” the lawyer said. Thousands of people go there to pray. Is building a large temple for worship a crime? he added.
State prosecutor Kabir Hossain dismissed the defence’s claims as false and fabricated. He told the court that Haridas Chandra had been arrested based on evidence of laundering millions of taka, and that further interrogation was necessary to uncover additional details.
With the court’s permission, Haridas Chandra also addressed the magistrate. He said he had previously been a farmer and now managed the temple.
“If a devotee gives me money to spend for the satisfaction of God, is that my fault?” he asked. “Is building a temple a sin?”
Maintaining his innocence, Haridas Chandra said, “I have not laundered any money.”
In response, the prosecutor alleged that the accused had embezzled funds and laundered money abroad under the guise of religious activities. He said there was specific evidence to support the allegations and argued that investigators needed to question Haridas Chandra to determine the source of the funds and whether any external organisations or individuals were involved.
After hearing both sides, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ripon Hossain granted four days’ remand for Haridas Chandra in the case.