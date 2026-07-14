What emerged during Haridas Chandra’s remand hearing

Police have shown Haridas Chandra, who was arrested in Palashbari, Gaibandha, as an accused in a case filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act over alleged currency smuggling and money laundering. A Dhaka court has granted police four days’ remand to interrogate him.

Haridas Chandra, who came into the spotlight for initiating the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in Palashbari, was arrested from his hometown on Sunday night by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was later shown arrested in a money laundering case filed by the CID with Uttara West police station in Dhaka.