Haridas Chandra arrested in Gaibandha in money laundering case

The SP added that the CID had been investigating the source of these funds and gathering various details since 2 July. Following the investigation, a case was filed against Haridas Chandra under the Money Laundering Prevention Act at the Uttara West police station in Dhaka on Sunday. He was arrested under that specific case and escorted to Dhaka by the CID the same night.

According to a press release issued by the CID, Haridas Chandra is a resident of Madhya Ramchandrapur village in the Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha. His father is Gopinath Taranidas. He passed his SSC exam from Hasbari Multilateral High School in 2006 and his HSC from a college in Dhaka in 2008. In 2010, he crossed into India illegally to pursue education and training before returning to the country.

The CID press release further stated that Haridas converted to Islam in 2019, adopting the name Tauhid Islam. Following this, he frequently misrepresented himself as a protocol officer to the then prime minister. Various allegations have been levelled against him, including helping others secure government jobs, arranging transfers, operating hundi channels, and participating in organised crime.

It also said that preliminary investigations into these allegations revealed that despite having no legitimate source of income, Tk 93.5 million had been deposited into his various bank and mobile financial service accounts. Concurrently, a nearly equivalent amount was withdrawn, which the CID flagged as suspicious.