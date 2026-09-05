BGB deploys advanced drones, thermal devices along borders to strengthen surveillance

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has significantly expanded its technological capabilities along the country’s borders by deploying a fleet of advanced drones, anti-drone systems and thermal surveillance devices as part of the Home Ministry’s 180-day action plan to strengthen border security and combat cross-border crimes.

The technology-driven border security initiative is among the major achievements highlighted in the overall implementation of the Home Ministry’s 180-day action plan, which covered the period up to 16 August, 2026, in line with the BNP’s electoral pledges.

Under the initiative, the BGB has added five medium-range drones, 50 short-range (TI) drones, 82 surveillance drones and 10 handheld anti-drone systems to its fleet using its own funds.