MP admits spending 5 times more than the limit, EC can do nothing

A candidate of the parliamentary election can spend a maximum of Tk 2.5 million on election purposes. Still, the Natore-1 constituency lawmaker Abul Kalam said, “A total of Tk 12.6 million has been spent in the national election. By all means – I will collect this money back. I will just commit this much crime, nothing more.”

People concerned said it is a crime to spend more than the fixed amount during elections, and the election commission should look into the remarks of lawmaker Abul Kalam and act accordingly. The election commission, however, said they have nothing to do now since the gazette on the poll results has already been published.