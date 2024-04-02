MP admits spending 5 times more than the limit, EC can do nothing
A candidate of the parliamentary election can spend a maximum of Tk 2.5 million on election purposes. Still, the Natore-1 constituency lawmaker Abul Kalam said, “A total of Tk 12.6 million has been spent in the national election. By all means – I will collect this money back. I will just commit this much crime, nothing more.”
People concerned said it is a crime to spend more than the fixed amount during elections, and the election commission should look into the remarks of lawmaker Abul Kalam and act accordingly. The election commission, however, said they have nothing to do now since the gazette on the poll results has already been published.
According to the Representation of the People Order, a candidate can spend a maximum of Tk 2.5 million including the spending of their parties during the national election. Candidates must submit the details on their income and possible expenditures alongside the nomination forms. Candidates again must submit details on expenditures to the returning officers within a month since the voting was held.
Though candidates actually spent more they showed their spending within Tk 2.5 million in documents. Nobody admits to spending more. However, independent lawmaker Abul Kalam from Natore-1 constituency himself said he spent Tl 12.6 million in elections. As per his statement, he spent five times more than the maximum limit.
Like everyone else, Abul Kamal filed the details on sources of money and possible expenditures to the returning officer where he stated his possible spending would stand at Tk 2.5 million and he would spend this money from cash, bank deposits, savings and postal savings. However, it could not be learned how much Abul Kamal showed in his expenditure statement filed after the election.
However, a video clip made the rounds on the social media platform Facebook where Abul Kalam was heard saying during a 26 March event, “A total of Tk 12.6 million has been spent in the national election. By all means – I will collect this money. I will commit this much crime, nothing more.”
Abul Kalam told Prothom Alo, “I did not say anything seriously. It can be said for fun too.”
As per the election laws, any candidate spending money from sources other than the mentioned sources the statements filed to the election commissions or spending more than Tk 2.5 million for election will be liable for corruption. Punishment for such an offence is a rigorous imprisonment of two to seven years and fines.
The election commission, however, said they have no authority to do anything against Abul Kalam. Election commission secretariat secretary Md Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo candidates filed a primary expenditure statement after elections, but the commission does not have the manpower to audit those. Besides, the election commission had nothing to do after the gazette on the poll results was out.
The election commission has nothing to do with whoever is saying whatever and wherever. Had anyone complained that a candidate was spending more before issuing the gazette, the commission would have then scrutinised the matter and taken action, he added.
Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik's (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, however, disagrees with the election commission. He said the commission has the authority to take action against the lawmaker concerned on charges of providing false information.
Badiul Alam Majumder told Prothom Alo the power of the election commission is vast, and they have nothing to do with poll completion once the gazette is out, but this is not something like this. A candidate has provided false information. The election commission has become a toothless organisation. They should take action against that lawmaker, he added.