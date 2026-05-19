170 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A total of 170 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya today, Tuesday as authorities renewed warnings against human trafficking and irregular migration through dangerous sea routes to Europe.

The returnees, who had expressed willingness to come back home, arrived in Dhaka from Benghazi by a Buraq Air flight at around 5am, said a foreign ministry’s press release today, Tuesday.

The repatriation was carried out with the cooperation of the Libyan government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through coordinated efforts by the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.