170 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya
A total of 170 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya today, Tuesday as authorities renewed warnings against human trafficking and irregular migration through dangerous sea routes to Europe.
The returnees, who had expressed willingness to come back home, arrived in Dhaka from Benghazi by a Buraq Air flight at around 5am, said a foreign ministry’s press release today, Tuesday.
The repatriation was carried out with the cooperation of the Libyan government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through coordinated efforts by the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.
According to officials, most of the repatriated Bangladeshis had illegally entered Libya after being lured by human traffickers with promises of reaching Europe by sea.
Many of them reportedly became victims of abduction and torture during their stay in Libya.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant government agencies and the IOM received the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The foreign ministry urged the returnees to share their traumatic experiences to help raise public awareness about the risks of irregular migration and human trafficking.
The IOM provided each returnee with travel allowances, food assistance, primary medical care and temporary accommodation where necessary.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and the IOM are continuing joint efforts to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals detained at various detention centres in Libya.