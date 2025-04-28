Chief Adviser approves Starlink’s operation in Bangladesh

The commission earlier in principle decided to give the initial approval for the Starlink operation in its 294th meeting on 21 April.

“Starlink is a new addition to Bangladesh’s internet arena. (With CA’s approval) This global satellite internet service provider has launched its journey in Bangladesh, the second country in South Asia after Sri Lanka,” the statement said.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, meanwhile, said bringing Starlink to Bangladesh had become a popular demand during the July uprising, when the autocrat Sheikh Hasina’s government repeatedly shut down internet services.

He said that the approval carried a strong message that the chief adviser intended Bangladesh to become more investment-friendly.