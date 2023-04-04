Investigation report in BB reserve heists case to be submitted 5 June

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 5 June for submitting a probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date this morning as the investigation agency CID couldn't submit the report Tuesday.
Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 5 February 2016.
Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines, as it was transferred there by the hackers.
Bangladesh Bank deputy director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel police station on 15 March 2016.