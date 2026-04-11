Police uniform revamp: Tk 760m was spent, redesign sought again

Bangladesh Police wants to change its uniform as soon as possible and introduce a new one. Over the past week, the police administration has met with home minister Salahuddin Ahmed twice at the secretariat and presented five colour options for new uniforms. The police want the government to select one of these options.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs prefers a cautious approach rather than a rushed decision. Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there is no scope for frequent uniform changes, so the decision must be taken carefully, as it also involves significant cost.

Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs declined to comment on how much it costs to change police uniforms once. However, it has been learnt that during the tenure of the interim government, two firms were awarded contracts to supply fabric for police uniforms, which had a total value of Tk 760 million (76 crore).