Gabtoli-Dasherkandi metro rail project to go before ECNEC Wednesday, cost estimated at Tk455.03 billion

The government has taken an initiative to build a new metro rail route from Gabtoli to Dasherkandi in Dhaka. The project, titled the “Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5): Southern Route”, is estimated to cost Tk455.03 billion (45,503 crore).

Of this amount, Tk151.97 billion will be financed by the government. The remaining Tk303.06 billion will be secured as project loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and South Korea.

According to the Planning Commission, the project is scheduled to be implemented from September 2026 to August 2033. It may be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday for approval.