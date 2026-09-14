Gabtoli-Dasherkandi metro rail project to go before ECNEC Wednesday, cost estimated at Tk455.03 billion
The government has taken an initiative to build a new metro rail route from Gabtoli to Dasherkandi in Dhaka. The project, titled the “Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5): Southern Route”, is estimated to cost Tk455.03 billion (45,503 crore).
Of this amount, Tk151.97 billion will be financed by the government. The remaining Tk303.06 billion will be secured as project loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and South Korea.
According to the Planning Commission, the project is scheduled to be implemented from September 2026 to August 2033. It may be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday for approval.
Speaking about this, transport infrastructure expert and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) professor Md Hadiuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “The tendering process for the new metro project has created an opportunity for open competition. That opportunity did not exist in the projects financed by Japanese loans. The tenders were designed in such a way that no companies other than Japanese ones could participate.”
He believes that moving away from dependence on a single source of financing will also help reduce costs. However, the expert said the project cost could rise or fall after companies participate in the tender process. Experts have also stressed the need to remain vigilant about quality.
Metro rail route
The proposed new metro route will begin at Gabtoli and run through Technical Mor (Intersection), Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Sukrabad, Karwan Bazar, Hatirjheel, Tejgaon, Aftabnagar, Aftabnagar Centre, Aftabnagar East and Nasirabad before reaching Dasherkandi.
A depot will be built at Dasherkandi under the project. The metro line will run underground from Gabtoli to Aftabnagar and on an elevated viaduct from Aftabnagar to Dasherkandi. Of the total route, 13 kilometres will be underground and the remaining four kilometres elevated.
How much will it cost?
The largest share of the project cost will go towards constructing the main line, stations and depot. An estimated Tk177.37 billion has been allocated for this, accounting for 39 per cent of the total cost.
Another Tk132.58 crore, or 29 per cent of the total, will be spent on electrical and mechanical equipment and the rail system. A further Tk48.21 billion will be spent on procuring trains and depot equipment.
The proposal also includes Tk49.79 billion for land acquisition and rehabilitation and Tk16.26 billion for consultancy services. Another Tk9.31 billion has been allocated for utility relocation. Around 134 hectares of land will need to be acquired and people rehabilitated for the project.
According to Planning Commission documents, the estimated cost of the project has been revised several times. It was initially set at Tk546.19 billion, before being reduced to Tk477.21 billion and then to Tk476.45 billion.
Following the latest review held on 16 July 2026, the project cost was reduced further to Tk455.03 billion. This is Tk21.41 billion lower than the previous proposal.
The project documents state that tunnel boring technology will be used to construct the underground section. The feasibility study was completed in October 2022.
The project has been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the 2026–27 fiscal year as a new, unapproved project for foreign financing. The Planning Commission has recommended that the project be approved.