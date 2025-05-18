Consensus Commission wants to move towards a national charter soon: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Sunday said the commission wants to move towards a national charter by establishing a consensus as soon as possible.

He said this at the beginning of the extended meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here, said a commission release.

He said the commission will conclude the initial stage of discussions with the political parties in a day or two and will soon start the second phase of discussions to create a national charter.