Many realised the election was good: Home minister
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said, “Many people passed bitter criticism (regarding the election). I think they have now realised a good election has been organised in Bangladesh. So far no country has questioned the election.”
The home minister talked to the media after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at his secretariat office today.
Asaduzzaman remarked that the Election Commission has given a gift of a fair election to the country. Many countries said different things regarding the election.
He told the media that China always said the election is Bangladesh’s internal issue.
Mentioning that Bangladesh has wonderful relations with the neighbouring and foreign countries, the home minister thought this would further strengthen in the coming days.
The home minister also mentioned that China has been imparting training to the security forces in Bangladesh and said the government has requested to increase the scope. He informed the media that the China ambassador has taken the matter into his consideration.
Home minister receives ‘Great Wall Commemorative Medal’
News agency BSS adds: Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was conferred with the honorary ‘Great Wall Commemorative Medal’ Monday, on behalf of the Chinese government.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen handed over the prestigious award and certificate to Asaduzzaman Khan at a cordial ceremony held at the conference room of the ministry, said a release.
The Public Security Ministry of China Wang Xiaohong conveyed New Year wishes to the minister and congratulated him on his re-appointment as Home Minister of Bangladesh.
‘The Great Wall Commemorative Medal’ was established by the Ministry of Public Security of China in 2020, to be awarded especially to law enforcement officers from foreign countries who have made outstanding contributions towards protecting the safety of Chinese citizens.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was given this award to strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries and the provision of security to the citizens of Bangladesh and China (living in Bangladesh), and to increase law and order related security cooperation.
Secretary of Security Services Department, Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, Director General of BGB, chief officials of all departments and institutions under Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of Chinese Embassy in Dhaka were also present in the ceremony.