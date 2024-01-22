Many realised the election was good: Home minister

Asaduzzaman remarked that the Election Commission has given a gift of a fair election to the country. Many countries said different things regarding the election.

He told the media that China always said the election is Bangladesh’s internal issue.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has wonderful relations with the neighbouring and foreign countries, the home minister thought this would further strengthen in the coming days.

The home minister also mentioned that China has been imparting training to the security forces in Bangladesh and said the government has requested to increase the scope. He informed the media that the China ambassador has taken the matter into his consideration.