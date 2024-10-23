Former EC secretary Helaluddin Ahmed detained

The police have detained former secretary of the election commission (EC) Helaluddin Ahmed. He was detained from a house in the Khulshi Tultuli area of Chattogram on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the matter Chattogram Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Fajlul Quader Chowdhury told Prothom Alo acting on a tip off, the police detained Helaluddin Ahmed. He is now in the police station. The legal procedures against him are underway at the moment.

Helaluddin Ahmed served as the secretary of the local government ministry before his retirement in 2022. Before that he was the EC secretary.