Former EC secretary Helaluddin Ahmed detained
The police have detained former secretary of the election commission (EC) Helaluddin Ahmed. He was detained from a house in the Khulshi Tultuli area of Chattogram on Wednesday evening.
Confirming the matter Chattogram Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Fajlul Quader Chowdhury told Prothom Alo acting on a tip off, the police detained Helaluddin Ahmed. He is now in the police station. The legal procedures against him are underway at the moment.
Helaluddin Ahmed served as the secretary of the local government ministry before his retirement in 2022. Before that he was the EC secretary.
A freedom fighter named Ekramul Karim filed a case with the Chattogram Court accusing Helaluddin Ahmed, former chief election commissioners Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, AKM Nurul Huda and Kazi Habibul Awal, all lawmakers of the last three parliaments and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of fraudulent activities and sedition.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, plaintiff’s lawyer Kafil Uddin said, “The court has ordered the police to investigate the case. Many of the popular leaders from different parties, including main opposition BNP had boycotted the general elections of 2014, 2018 and 2024. The common people didn’t have any scope to practise their voting rights. The administration and the law enforcement played a one-sided role due to the failures of the EC officials.”
“The election commissioners and other administrative officials have violated the constitution in the three elections which were held at a huge cost. So a case has been filed against the accused on the allegation of being involved in fraudulent activities and on charge of sedition. The MPs of the last three parliaments are also made accused at the same time as they enjoyed all the facilities unlawfully,” he added.