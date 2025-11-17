Security tightened on expressway and Padma bridge, few vehicles on road
Law enforcement agencies have intensified their activities on the Padma bridge and the Dhaka–Bhanga expressway in connection with the verdict in the crimes against humanity case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Vehicular movement is continuing across the Padma bridge. Although vehicles are using the expressway, their numbers are noticeably lower.
According to Shariatpur district police sources, due to the ‘lockdown’ programme announced online by Awami League, whose activities are now banned, additional members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed around the toll plaza on the Jajira side of the Padma bridge and along the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway.
Since Monday morning, members of the police, RAB and the army have been patrolling the roads surrounding the toll plaza and the expressway. Passenger, cargo and private vehicles from various districts in the southern and south-western regions have been operating.
Last night, Sunday, home adviser Jahangir Alam visited the Jajira end of the Padma bridge. During the visit, he held discussions with police, district administration and army officials in Shariatpur.
Meanwhile, since Monday morning, leaders and activists of Chhatra Shibir and the BNP have been conducting motorbike processions on the expressway.
From 6 am to 9 am today, Monday, observations made in front of the toll plaza on the Jajira side of the Padma bridge showed that vehicles were in operation.
Traffic was flowing from Dhaka towards the southern region and from the southern region towards Dhaka. However, the number of passenger, cargo and private vehicles remained low.
Faruk Ahmed Talukdar, president of the Shariatpur Bus Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that vehicles between Dhaka and Shariatpur have been operating since morning. No vehicle has faced obstruction along the route. However, passenger turnout is low and the number of vehicles on the road is also thin.
When asked, Shariatpur’s superintendent of police, Nazrul Islam, told Prothom Alo that vehicular movement across the Padma Bridge is normal, as on other days.
As a programme has been announced by a particular organisation, patrols have been increased to ensure the security of important infrastructure around the Padma bridge.
Superintendent of police, Nazrul Islam further stated, “Yesterday, Sunday, the home adviser made a brief stop while travelling to Dhaka. At that time, we exchanged courtesies. Until this morning, no unwanted incident has occurred in the areas surrounding the Padma bridge or on the expressway in Shariatpur. We are making every effort to ensure the safety of the public.”