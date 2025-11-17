Security tightened on expressway and Padma bridge, few vehicles on road

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their activities on the Padma bridge and the Dhaka–Bhanga expressway in connection with the verdict in the crimes against humanity case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Vehicular movement is continuing across the Padma bridge. Although vehicles are using the expressway, their numbers are noticeably lower.

According to Shariatpur district police sources, due to the ‘lockdown’ programme announced online by Awami League, whose activities are now banned, additional members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed around the toll plaza on the Jajira side of the Padma bridge and along the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway.