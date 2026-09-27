Background checks by intelligence agencies have not halted

According to sources, partisan governments generally use verification by intelligence agencies to deprive supporters of opposition parties and views, as well as their family members and relatives, of government jobs, while ensuring the appointment of their own people. The politicisation of the public administration is also carried out through this verification process.

The Public Administration Reform Commission, formed during the interim government, recommended abolishing the practice of asking the police or any intelligence agency about a person’s political identity in matters of promotion. The commission said that politicisation of the public administration begins at this level.

The commission also recommended abolishing police verification of candidates before the results of written and oral examinations are announced.

The commission had said in its report that after a candidate passes the BCS examination, the Ministry of Public Administration should, before making the final appointment, seek a report from the police only on whether there is any criminal case against the candidate. If necessary, the ministry may also seek a report from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

During the interim government, it was announced that many candidates recommended by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) from the 28th to the 42nd BCS had been denied appointments during the Awami League government. Of these, 259 were appointed during the interim government’s tenure.

However, allegations also arose during the interim government’s tenure that many candidates were excluded after being screened through intelligence agencies. For example, in January 2025, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette appointing 1,896 candidates from the 43rd BCS. In that recruitment, 267 candidates who had been recommended by the PSC were excluded.

At the time, the Ministry of Public Administration said that intelligence agencies had made adverse comments regarding 227 candidates. For this reason, they were temporarily considered ineligible for appointment.

The remaining 40 candidates had not appeared for their medical examinations. The decision drew widespread criticism. The ministry subsequently said that if any of the 227 candidates deemed unsuitable for appointment applied for reconsideration, their applications would be accepted.

When contacted, Firoz Mia, a government service expert and former additional secretary, told Prothom Alo that there is no legal provision for intelligence agencies to submit reports on appointments and promotions in government service. In such cases, the police may conduct verification.

If the police find information that a candidate has committed a criminal offense, is a habitual or notorious offender, or has been involved in a similar offense, only then may the candidate be excluded. But, unfortunately, intelligence agencies have also been used for verification in recruitment and promotion processes in the past.

Firoz Mia said that the practice of excluding job candidates on political grounds based on intelligence agency reports creates disorder throughout the public administration. If this process is still continuing, he said, it cannot be considered a positive sign in any way.