British Under-Secretary of State to visit Bangladesh from 16-17 Nov

British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific at the United Kingdom's Foreign Office Catherine West will visit Bangladesh from 16-17 November.

"One of the main objectives of her visit is to strengthen ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom through enhanced economic, strategic, and migration partnerships," said Toufique Hasan, Director General of the Foreign Ministry's Public Diplomacy Wing, during a weekly briefing at the ministry today, Thursday.

During the visit, Hasan said the British under-secretary is expected to hold courtesy meetings with the chief adviser and the foreign affairs adviser.

This will be her first visit to Bangladesh since taking on the role of state minister for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in July.