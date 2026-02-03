Earthquake felt in Dhaka, other areas, epicenter in Myanmar

An earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital, Dhaka. The tremors were experienced twice after 9:30 PM on Tuesday.

Both earthquakes originated from Myanmar. On the Richter scale, the magnitudes of the two earthquakes were 5.9 and 5.2, respectively.

According to sources from the Earthquake Observation Center of the Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt in many places across the country. Assistant meteorologist Farzana Sultana told Prothom Alo that the first tremor occurred at 9:34:01 PM Bangladesh time, with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale. Another tremor occurred at 9:51 PM, with a magnitude of 5.2.