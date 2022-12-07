Media should pay more attention to children

Emran Hasan Sohail (Kaler Kantha), Himu Chandra Shil (bdnews24.com), Jesmin Akter Papri (News Bangla 24), Nawaz Farhin Antara (Dhaka Tribune) and Tanvirul Islam (Dhaka Post) have got the award in the print category.

Two from Prothom Alo got the award in photojournalism category. They are - Zahidul Karim and Sazid Hossain. Shahnaz Sharmin from Nagorik TV got the award in the video journalism category.

Those who got the award in the under-18 category are Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain (Jago News 24) in print category, Khalilur Rahman Tanvir (ATN Bangla) in the video journalism category and Dhee Arani Paul (Hello bdnews24.com) in the photojournalism category.

The special guests and members of the jury presented the crests, certificates and cheques to the winners. The prize money for each category was Tk 150,000.