Family Card: Official launch on 16 August, to reach 16m families in 4 years

Following the completion of its pilot phase, the government will formally launch the Family Card programme on 16 August. It plans to bring 16 million (1.6 crore) families under the scheme over the next four years. The government says beneficiaries' information will be updated regularly to ensure that assistance reaches those who are genuinely poor.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the programme on 16 August in Ward No. 8 of Latifabad Union in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila. The scheme will then be rolled out gradually across all upazilas and unions nationwide by the end of October.

Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain disclosed the information to journalists today, Thursday after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Family Card programme, chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury at the Secretariat.