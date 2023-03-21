No single bullet to solve the Rohingya crisis

The Rohingya refugee situation has been steadily deteriorating, seemingly with no end in sight. Concern mounts as other crises grip different parts of the world, diverting international attention away from these displaced persons. ‘What next?’ is the question that looms large.

It is with this predicament in focus, that the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies selected ‘Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Restrategising the Future’ as the topic for this month’s BIPSS Lecture Club. The event took place on Tuesday evening at a hotel in the capital city. And speaking on the issue was Barrister Manzoor Hasan OBE, executive director, Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University.

Introducing the topic, Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of BIPSS, said that the Rohingya crisis is a crisis that Bangladesh has faced for decades. In the latest influx, around 800,000 Rohingyas fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh in 2017, with another 250,000 Rohingya children being born over the past five years.