Indian navy chief calls on army chief
Visiting Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters in Dhaka.
During the meeting, the army chief exchanged pleasantries with Indian navy chief, said an ISPR release.
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated General Waker-Uz-Zaman for taking the charge of chief of Bangladesh Army.
They expressed their firm hope to keep continued the mutual cooperation for further strengthening existing good relations between the two forces of the two countries.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman thanked Indian Navy chief for paying a courtesy call on him.
On 30 June, a four-member delegation of Indian Navy led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (along with his wife) came to Dhaka on a four-day state visit.
After the visit, the delegation will return to India on 5 July.