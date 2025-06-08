Afaz Uddin's dream of going to Canada turned into a tragedy

Speaking to Afaz Uddin, the victim of the fraud, it became clear that he had spent 30 years of his life in Kuwait, enduring extreme heat and doing hard work. He had held onto one dream throughout those years: to provide a better life for his family and secure a bright future for his children. As part of fulfilling that dream, he hoped to move to a developed country like Canada, earn more, and support his family better. But that very dream has now turned into the biggest nightmare of his life.

The incident began in August of last year. One day, while browsing social media, he came across an advertisement that read, “An opportunity to go to Canada at low cost.” The ad lured him into a trap, and that’s where his misfortune began.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone last Wednesday, Afaz Uddin said, “In the first week of August, I contacted the number listed in the Facebook ad. A man on the other end introduced himself as Asadul Islam. He assured me that he was currently in Canada and could arrange for me to go there quickly from Kuwait. He said I would earn Tk 400,000 to 500,000 a month in Canada. I believed him. I handed over all the savings I had made over years of hard work abroad.”

Afaz Uddin added that he also borrowed money from relatives and acquaintances. Altogether, using both savings and loans, he gave Asadul a total of Tk 2.4 million.