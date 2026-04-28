New climate migrants face major health and hygiene challenges: RMMRU study
Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) in a study has revealed that the new climate migrants in the urban areas face major health and hygiene challenges.
The findings of the recent study were disclosed in a workshop titled on ''Adaptation challenges of climate-linked migrants in Bangladesh and Locally-led solutions'' at the CIRDAP on Tuesday.
RMMRU, which has been working on migration issues for 30 years, carried out the study in four cities--Satkhira, Jashore, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar between November 2024 and April 2026. Around 6,000 new migrants were interviewed.
Aklima Khatun, who came from Satkhira, at the workshop said they are suffering from various diseases due to lack of clean water.
According to the study, the migrants are facing new types of environmental challenges in the urban locations.
Depending on the location, inundation during high tide or heavy rainfall and lack of drainage system results in major health concerns as the kitchen and toilets are regularly submerged, the study adds.
Besides, in three of four cities, access to safe drinking water is a problem, the findings reveal.
Among other challenges, job security of male workers in the informal sector is very low while ensuring security of left behind children, when women are working is the most pressing challenges for them.
However, the study says compared to the rural areas, the current income of the migrants has increased by two-thirds and their income is more regular while the labour force participation of women members more than tripled in urban locations.
The study also reveals that the majority of the migrants' children are attending schools.
While presenting the study, RMMRU executive director Tasneem Siddiqui said the aim of the workshop is to gather insights from all sections of the stakeholders on how to enhance wellbeing and reduce the precarious existence of the climate-induced migrants in urban locations.
Speaking as the chief guest at the workshop, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon said the issue of climate-induced migration has to be incorporated in the government's policy.
State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the rights and dignity of the citizens.
He thanked RMRRU for working for the rights of the displaced people.
Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General AK Enamul Haque said the people are coming to the cities as the farmers are not eager to see their children become farmers.