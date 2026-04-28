New climate migrants face major health and hygiene challenges: RMMRU study

Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) in a study has revealed that the new climate migrants in the urban areas face major health and hygiene challenges.

The findings of the recent study were disclosed in a workshop titled on ''Adaptation challenges of climate-linked migrants in Bangladesh and Locally-led solutions'' at the CIRDAP on Tuesday.

RMMRU, which has been working on migration issues for 30 years, carried out the study in four cities--Satkhira, Jashore, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar between November 2024 and April 2026. Around 6,000 new migrants were interviewed.