6th anniversary of Gulshan cafe attack today

The victims included nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one Bangladesh-born American and two Bangladeshis.

Besides, two police officers called to the scene were also killed by grenades during the first wave of the attack – this demonstrated how well-armed they were, and law enforcers subsequently backed off to wait for specialist commandos to come in and do the job, causing a nightlong standoff.

Thirteen people, including three foreigners, were rescued while 20 bodies of the hostages were recovered from the restaurant after a successful operation led by the first Para-commando Battalion, an elite force in the Bangladesh Army, the following morning (2 July).

Five militants and one restaurant staff were killed and one suspected militant was arrested during the drive.

Including the militants and two policemen, the total death toll was 29 from what is definitively described as “Bangladesh’s 9/11,” after the 2001 attack that brought down the World Trade Centre’s Twin Towers in New York, the most infamous terrorist attack of all time.

A case was filed with Gulshan police station in connection with the terror attack. Later, the case was transferred to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.