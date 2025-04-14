Trump’s 2 deputy assistant secretaries to arrive Wed; democratic transition, tariffs, Myanmar issues to dominate meeting

Nicole Ann Chulick, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) of US Department of State, and Andrew R Herrup, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, will arrive in Dhaka early Wednesday on a three-day visit.

This will be the first delegation from the US President Trump administration to visit Bangladesh.

Various issues related to the Dhaka-Washington relations including reforms and democratic transition in Bangladesh, reciprocal tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, US assistance in Rohingya crisis and situation in Myanmar will be discussed during their visit.