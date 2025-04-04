Prof Yunus seeks to work together to advance Bangladesh-India relations

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has enquired about the status of Bangladesh's request for the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Bangkok in Thailand.

He also called for discussions with India to renew the Ganges water treaty and to conclude the Teesta water sharing agreement.

The interim government chief made the call during a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

The leaders of these two major South Asian countries greeted each other with mutual respect and a shared openness for dialogue. Their 40-minute exchange was candid, productive, and constructive.

"Bangladesh deeply values its relationship with India," said Professor Yunus.