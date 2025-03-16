Chinese solar panel giant Longi to invest in Bangladesh: envoy

Longi, the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world, has decided to set up an office and invest in solar panel manufacturing in Bangladesh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said in Dhaka today, Sunday.

The ambassador said several top Chinese solar panel manufacturers visited Bangladesh in December to explore opportunities to invest in the country.

They made the visit after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus extended an invitation to Chinese companies to relocate their manufacturing plants here as part of the Interim Government's plan to turn the country into an economic hub, Chief Adviser Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.