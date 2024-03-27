Why don’t boycott campaigners burn their wives’ Indian sarees? PM Hasina asks 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) call for boycotting Indian products and questioned their silence when it comes to the Indian Sarees in their wives’ closets.

“The BNP leaders are advocating for boycotting Indian products. My question is – how many Indian sarees do the boycott campaigners' wives possess? Why don't they take the sarees from their wives and burn them?” she said on Wednesday.