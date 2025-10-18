Bangladesh

Dhaka airport cargo village catches fire

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire Service personnel are in actionDipu Malakar

A fire broke out at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke billows after a cargo village catches fire at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on 18 October 2025.
Talha Bin Jasim, an official from the Fire Service Media Cell, confirmed that the blaze started at the Cargo Village near Gate 8 of the airport.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), units from the Fire Service, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, and two firefighting units of the Bangladesh Air Force are working to bring the fire under control.

The ISPR also said that the Bangladesh Navy has joined the operation.

Prothom Alo

Currently, 14 units of the Fire Service are working to extinguish the blaze, while 18 more units are on their way to the scene.

