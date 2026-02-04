Law fair provides free legal aid to marginalised people
A day-long Law Fair titled ‘Ainer Mela’ was held for the first time in Chattogram to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s eminent late jurist advocate Badiul Alam.
The Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF) and the Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) jointly organised it with the objective of providing free legal aid and promoting access to justice and legal awareness among marginalised communities, says a press release.
A significant number of human rights lawyers voluntarily provided free legal consultation at the event.
Among them were advocate Zia Habib Ahsan, secretary General of BHRF; advocate Syed Mohammad Harun, trustee board member and secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan Branch; advocate HM Jasim Uddin, secretary of the Chattogram District Branch; advocate Jannatul Naim Rumana, president of the BHRF Chawkbazar Branch; advocate Hasan Ali, president of BHRF Baghaichhari; advocate Badrul Hasan, secretary of the Senbag Police Station Unit; advocate Rumana Yasmin Soma, Panel lawyer; advocate Kashif Mahfuz Shantanu Chowdhury, secretary of the Bayezid police station branch; and advocate Khushnud Raisa Ushika, secretary of the Raozan District Branch of BHRF.
Legal assistance was also provided by Hasan Al Banna, a lawyer specialising in survey and land measurement laws, along with Ridwanul Karim Nabil, human rights and good governance activist; Fatima Zahra Ahsan Raisa, Trustee Board Member and Director of the BHRF Student Council; and Rajib Rifat, president of the Student Council South District.
The Law Fair was held with the overall support of the public welfare organisation Salma–Adil Foundation, while Chandanaish Student Council extended cooperation in conducting various legal awareness activities during the program.
The event was visited by several senior members of the Chattogram Bar, including former Bar president Abu Mohammad Hashem, former special public prosecutor MA Naser, former assistant general secretary Arshadur Rahman, former finance secretary Touhidul Monir Tipu, former public prosecutor Prabhuti Barua, senior lawyer Motahar Hossain, and advocates Mezbahul Hafiz, Nurul Islam, and Osman, among others.
Organisers, including HE Ziauddin Adil and founder of Salma Adil Foundation, Lion Salma Adil MJF, expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to strengthen legal awareness, access to justice, and human rights protection for marginalised communities across the country.