Law fair provides free legal aid to marginalised people

A day-long Law Fair titled ‘Ainer Mela’ was held for the first time in Chattogram to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s eminent late jurist advocate Badiul Alam.

The Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF) and the Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) jointly organised it with the objective of providing free legal aid and promoting access to justice and legal awareness among marginalised communities, says a press release.