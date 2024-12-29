Bangladesh

Govt to issue temporary passes for journalists from Monday

The government will start issuing temporary passes for the journalists from tomorrow, Monday to enter into the secretariat as restrictions have been imposed on access there after the recent fire incident.

“Information and Broadcasting Ministry is re-evaluating  the accreditation cards …New permanent or temporary accreditation cards and passes  will be issued soon”, according to an official handout issued today, Sunday.

To carry out investigation on the recent gruesome fire incident at Bhaban no-7 in Bangladesh Secretariat, restrictions have been imposed for visitors and Journalists on access into the secretariat.

