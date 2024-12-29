Secretariat fire: Questions arise over white powder, dead dog

The Cabinet Division formed an eight-member investigation committee on Thursday night to determine the cause and source of the fire. Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry Osman Gani was appointed as the committee’s convener.

The first meeting of the committee was held on Friday, followed by the second meeting on Saturday. The committee is scheduled to meet again today, Sunday. An initial report must be submitted by 30 December, with the final report due within 10 working days of the committee’s formation.

No committee members have officially commented on Saturday’s meeting. However, sources said the investigation committee is focusing on the timing of the fire (2:45 am).

Security personnel from the police, fire service, and Public Works Department, responsible for night security at the Secretariat, have been questioned.

Committee member Maksud Helali, a former professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at BUET, stated that the investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness accounts have been collected and are being analysed.

Wednesday, 25 December, was a Christmas holiday, and all government offices were closed. However, it was revealed in the meeting that several unidentified individuals entered the Secretariat that day using temporary passes. Their identities and reasons for being there are under investigation.

Representatives of the affected ministries were present at Saturday’s meeting. They were instructed to submit damage reports by Sunday and questions were raised about the extent of the fire’s spread at that time.