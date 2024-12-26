A gate of the secretariat has been opened

A gate has been opened for officials and employees to enter the secretariat, the administrative hub.

At around 9:15am today, the gate No. 5 of the secretariat was opened. As the gate opened, officials and employees who had been waiting outside began entering the secretariat.

A fire that broke out in Building 7 of the secretariat was brought under control after six hours, on Thursday morning. Nineteen units of the fire service worked to control the fire.