Probe body formed over secretariat fire

An investigation committee has been formed over the fire incident at building No 7 of Bangladesh Secretariat.

According to the cabinet division, the seven-member committee was formed on Thursday.

As per office order, more members can be added if necessary. The committee has been asked to submit a report by the next 7 working days.

Cabinet division additional secretary Mohammad Khaled Rahim is the convener of the committee and a representative of the housing and public works ministry is the member secretary.