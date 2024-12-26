Probe body formed over secretariat fire
An investigation committee has been formed over the fire incident at building No 7 of Bangladesh Secretariat.
According to the cabinet division, the seven-member committee was formed on Thursday.
As per office order, more members can be added if necessary. The committee has been asked to submit a report by the next 7 working days.
Cabinet division additional secretary Mohammad Khaled Rahim is the convener of the committee and a representative of the housing and public works ministry is the member secretary.
The committee members include representatives of the public security division, local government division, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
As per the jurisdiction, the committee will find the source and cause behind the fire and the committee will also recommend prevention of such incidents in the future.
According to the fire service, the fire broke out at 1:50am. The fire fighters reached the spot at around 1:54am. The fire was brought under control at 8:05am. The fire broke out at the 6th floor of the building first and it spread to the 7th and 8th floors.