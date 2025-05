1 / 4

The red-soil jackfruits of Sreepur in Gazipur are renowned across the country for their taste. Jackfruit trees are found scattered throughout the region. When the weather is favourable, the area sees a plentiful harvest. Many jackfruits hang low, nearly touching the ground along the roadsides. The picture was taken from Sreepur of Gazipur on 12 May. Sadek Mridha