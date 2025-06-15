Bangladesh has now become part of geopolitical competition

Prothom Alo :

Since the mass uprising, the army has also been deployed to maintain law and order. There is a concern in society about the law and order situation. Do you think the armed forces are failing in this role?

Mahfuzur Rahman: In the past, when the military was deployed to control law and order, noticeable improvements followed. However, despite the armed forces being deployed after the uprising, the expected sense of security has not returned, which has raised concerns.

The armed forces previously enhanced the effectiveness of law enforcement by acting as a support to the civil administration. Currently, the police and Ansar forces are yet to become fully effective. This situation has allowed criminals to increase their activities.

The military can deploy around 30,000 personnel after fulfilling its own duties. It’s difficult for 30,000 troops to fulfill the effectiveness of 200,000 police members. Identifying serious criminals and preempting crimes relies heavily on the police, RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), and intelligence agencies—who are also not fully active in the field.

In the past, intelligence support came readily from DGFI (Directorate General of Forces Intelligence) and NSI (National Security Intelligence) during such deployments, but it seems they are now acting conservatively and are on the backfoot.

The armed forces also appear to be cautious about exercising magisterial powers to avoid its misuse. Given these constraints, it’s normal to observe an insufficiency in public satisfaction.