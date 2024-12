Secretariat fire in pictures

A fire broke out at Bangladesh Secretariat building no. 7 in the capital's Segunbagicha area at the dead of night on Thursday. The fire was still burning around 6:30 am this morning. As many as 19 units of the fire service worked to douse the fire. Army, Police, Border Guard Battalion (BGB) and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) members were also present at the scene. The cause of fire could not be identified immediately.