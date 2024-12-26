Fire at secretariat, one fireman dies

The fire that broke out at Bangladesh Secretariat building no. 7 in the capital's Segunbagicha could not be brought under control even after six hours. The building was still on fire at 7:00 am on Thursday. Fire service men are trying to control the fire.

However, the fire service is expecting the fire to be brought under control very soon. Fire service director general (DG) Zahed Kamal said this at a briefing from the spot at around 6:45 am.

He said one of their men died while dousing the fire after being run over by a truck.