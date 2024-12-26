Secretariat fire a planned conspiracy: Sarjis Alam

Jatiya Nagorik Committee chief organiser Sarjis Alam has commented that the fire incident at the secretariat is a “planned conspiracy”.

Also general secretary of July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, Sarjis Alam said, “The way the fire started at the secretariat and the nature or location of the fire indicate that in no way it can be a natural or accidental fire.”

Sarjis Alam said this in response to the journalists’ questions following an exchange of views with the coordinators of students against discrimination movement at Panchagarh government auditorium on Thursday afternoon.