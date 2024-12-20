Some parties were indecisive till 30 July about joining movement: Sarjis Alam
Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagarik Committee and also general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, has lambasted some political parties, without naming any, for their ‘hesitation’ until 30 July about joining the students' movement against the Sheikh Hasina regime.
“Until 20, 25, and even 30 July, many political parties said that they could not take any decision whether they should support the ouster of fascist Hasina, or whether they should join the movement,” he said at a programme in Khulna on Friday.
The July Shaheed Smrity Foundation hosted the programme at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Khulna, to hand over Tk 500,000 to each of 58 martyrs in the Khulna division.
While addressing the programme, Sarjis Alam noted that some political parties, who were indecisive during the movement, are now talking big.
“If they now boastfully claim that they were on the frontline during the uprising and that we (the anti-discrimination student movement) were just participants, I just request them to recall their position throughout the month of July,” he said.
Addressing the family members of the movement victims, Sarjis vowed to remain unbiased and non-alienated to any group in the coming days.
“We will not spare anyone. At the same time, we will monitor if the propaganda cells affiliated with different groups attempt to misinterpret different issues and practice evil politics,” he added.