Some parties were indecisive till 30 July about joining movement: Sarjis Alam

Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagarik Committee and also general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, has lambasted some political parties, without naming any, for their ‘hesitation’ until 30 July about joining the students' movement against the Sheikh Hasina regime.

“Until 20, 25, and even 30 July, many political parties said that they could not take any decision whether they should support the ouster of fascist Hasina, or whether they should join the movement,” he said at a programme in Khulna on Friday.