Fire at secretariat brought under control after 6hrs

The fire that broke out in building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital has been brought under control after six hours.

Fire service media cell official Mohammad Shahjahan Sikder confirmed this through a text message saying the fire was brought under control at 8:05 am Thursday. According to the fire service sources they got the news at 1:52 am. They reached the spot at 1:54 am. Some eight units were deployed at the scene initially. Later, more units joined them. In all, a total of 19 firefighting units were deployed there.