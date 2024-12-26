Fire at secretariat brought under control after 6hrs
The fire that broke out in building 7 of the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital has been brought under control after six hours.
Fire service media cell official Mohammad Shahjahan Sikder confirmed this through a text message saying the fire was brought under control at 8:05 am Thursday. According to the fire service sources they got the news at 1:52 am. They reached the spot at 1:54 am. Some eight units were deployed at the scene initially. Later, more units joined them. In all, a total of 19 firefighting units were deployed there.
A fireman died after being run over by a truck while crossing the road. Fire service DG Zahed Kamal said firefighter Sohanuzzaman Nayan sustained injuries after being hit by a truck while crossing the road to connect a line from a local water pump. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead by the physicians on duty. Sohanuzzaman was working in the special unit of Tejgaon. He was from Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur.
Apart from that, no casualties have been reported so far.
Besides, the origin of the fire could not be confirmed immediately.
According to the website of the Cabinet Division, building 7 of the secretariat houses various departments of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology; Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives; Ministry of Labour and Employment; Ministry of Finance; and Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.