Shohoz files writ with HC challenging legality of fine

E-ticketing platform Shohoz.com on Tuesday filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) challenging the legality of the Tk 200,000 fine by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) after receiving a complaint from Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony over irregularities in ticket sales, UNB reports.

Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam filed the writ petition on behalf of Shohoz.com.

In the writ, Shohoz.com has appealed to the court to suspend the fine by the DNCRP and issue a rule declaring the fine illegal.