Bangladesh

Shohoz files writ with HC challenging legality of fine

Prothom Alo English Desk
High court
High courtFile photo

E-ticketing platform Shohoz.com on Tuesday filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) challenging the legality of the Tk 200,000 fine by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) after receiving a complaint from Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony over irregularities in ticket sales, UNB reports.

Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam filed the writ petition on behalf of Shohoz.com.

In the writ, Shohoz.com has appealed to the court to suspend the fine by the DNCRP and issue a rule declaring the fine illegal.

Four including the commerce secretary and DNCRP have been made respondents to the rule.

On 20 July, DNCRP fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk 200,000 after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets for Bangladesh Railways.

The DNCRP organised a hearing after receiving a complaint from Mohiuddin Rony, a fourth-year student of Dhaka University's Theatre and Performance Studies Department, over irregularities in ticket sales by Shohoz.com.

On Monday, Shohoz claimed there was no negligence while providing service.

In a statement, the company said service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned on the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway.

Later on Monday night, Mohiuddin Rony suspended his movement against various irregularities of Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the Railways secretary and director general at Rail Bhaban.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment