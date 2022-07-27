Shohoz files writ with HC challenging legality of fine

Four including the commerce secretary and DNCRP have been made respondents to the rule.
On 20 July, DNCRP fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk 200,000 after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets for Bangladesh Railways.
The DNCRP organised a hearing after receiving a complaint from Mohiuddin Rony, a fourth-year student of Dhaka University's Theatre and Performance Studies Department, over irregularities in ticket sales by Shohoz.com.
On Monday, Shohoz claimed there was no negligence while providing service.
In a statement, the company said service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned on the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway.
Later on Monday night, Mohiuddin Rony suspended his movement against various irregularities of Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the Railways secretary and director general at Rail Bhaban.